OHIO VALLEY — No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in the Ohio Valley Publishing area, as both Mason and Gallia reported zero new cases. Meigs County case data is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

This is the first day with zero cases for the region since early in the pandemic.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,334 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, zero new case since Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations, and 2,247 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,334 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 383 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 334 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 13 active cases and 1,467 total cases (1,313 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,417 recovered cases, and 82 hospitalizations (two new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,467 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 135 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 213 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 217 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 209 cases (21 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 154 cases (26 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,937 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the same as Monday. Of those, 1,885 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 182 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 324 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 313 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

40-49 — 274 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 280 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 247 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 4.31 on Tuesday with a 0.78 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,799 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,954), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,056,606 cases. There were 169 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 106) and 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Tuesday, 42 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 20 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,418,325 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 37.80 percent of the population. A total of 3,153,146 people, 26.98 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 149,462 cases with 2,789 deaths. There was an increase of 315 cases from Monday and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,623,160 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.20 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.18 percent. There are 7,270 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 683,395 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 513,848 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_covid-16.jpg