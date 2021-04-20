Officers investigate reported shooting

SOUTHSIDE, W.Va. — A hunter from Pennsylvania was reportedly shot and injured early Tuesday in the Chief Cornstalk Wildlife Management Area in Mason County, W.Va., according to a spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) Police.

“The hunter is receiving treatment at an area hospital,” DNR Police Spokesperson Lawrence Messina said.

DNR Police, the West Virginia State Police and other law enforcement continue to search for the shooter, who reportedly fled the scene following the incident, Messina added.

More on this story as information becomes available.

