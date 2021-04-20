South Gallia’s ‘The Hanger’ benefits students

CROWN CITY — A South Gallia High School student has helped create a “shop” in the school to provide items for peers in need.

Emma Shamblin, now a senior, has been involved in the school organization called, Leader in Me, where students worked to solve problems within the school. Through this organization, Shamblin helped bring about, The Hanger, a shop in the high school providing hygiene and clothing items for students.

Shamblin said she was part of the hygiene group in Leader in Me. The group began collecting hygiene products from the community to put in the locker rooms and restrooms.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I began to brainstorm some new ideas,” Shamblin said. “Then after thinking a lot about the positive impact the hygiene items had on our school, The Hanger was born.”

The shop still runs on donations from community members, who have made “outstanding” contributions, Shamblin said. Members in the Leader in Me organization began collecting products in May 2020.

“I had just asked for clothing, although the community poured out with so much more,” Shamblin said. School supplies, hygiene products and clothing have been donated to The Hanger.

Students can access The Hanger throughout the school day or during after-school programs.

“The impact this shop has made on our students is immeasurable,” Shamblin said. “I truly believe it has blessed so many families at our school. In the midst of a pandemic, having enough or clean clothes should be the last thing they have to worry about every day.”

Shamblin said the next group of students are set to keep the shop running after she graduates.

“Our goal was to solve a problem and in my eyes we have done so much more,” Shamblin said. “The biggest goal in creating this was to remove stigma on asking for help. I wanted students to feel like this was a place they could come with no shame. We have made sure this is a cool place that if you needed something it was the first place you wanted to go and not feel embarrassed.”

Community members can donate to The Hanger by contacting South Gallia High School.

Meeting the needs of peers

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

