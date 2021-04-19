MCHD provides range of nursing services

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles regarding the 2020 annual report from the Meigs County Health Department.

POMEROY — Among the services available at the Meigs County Health Department are several which fall under the public health nursing program.

These services include Project DAWN, immunizations, tobacco cessation, communicable disease reporting and other programs and health checks.

Leanne Cunningham is the Director of Nursing at the Meigs County Health Department, with nurse and certified tobacco treatment specialist Sherry Hayman and public health nurse Terri Hoschar, who joined the team in October. Regional Epidemiologist Mikie Strite also works with the Meigs County Health Department.

In 2020, the Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) Program provided 24 Naloxone kits to community residents and 16 kits to law enforcement and first responders. The kits are to assist with opioid overdoses in an attempt to save lives.

During the daily in-house immunization clinics, a total of 779 vaccines (school-aged and flu vaccines) were administered. Additionally, 54 flu shots were administered at the 4th annual drive through flu shot clinic which was held at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market. Other outreach flu shot clinics were held at the Meigs County Courthouse and Community Action Agency.

A total of 61 individuals received tobacco cessation counseling through certified Tobacco Cessation Specialist Sherry Hayman.

A total of 987 investigations of reportable communicable diseases took place in 2020, with the majority (850 cases) being COVID-19 cases.

Other services completed by the public health nurses included:

56 Pregnancy tests provided;

1 Adult requested vision assistance;

1 Lead and hemoglobin test provided;

10 Children received blood lead investigation follow-up services;

5 Head lice checks were performed;

15 Walk-in blood pressure checks were provided;

3 Rapid HIV/Hepatitis C tests were administered.

Another program of the Meigs County Health Department is the Children with Medical Handicaps Program, with coordinator Angie Rosler.

The CMH Program in Meigs County served 88 families in 2020, with an average monthly caseload of 59 children.

Families in the program are eligible to receive additional health care that may have included medications, co-pays, diagnostic procedures, physician visits, and equipment that they may not have been able to afford otherwise.

As part of the service coordination aspect of the program, CMH served 16 families in collaboration with other agencies, including Early Intervention, Integrated Services, Hopewell Health Centers, and Family and Children First Council (FCFC).

“Meigs County families benefit greatly from the collaboration of agencies within the FCFC ‘inter-systems’ program. Withing the program, each qualifying family receives monthly meetings with a ‘wrap-around’ service approach that includes all participating agencies to provide individualized and effective interventions for families,” explained Rosler in the report. “Whatever the need, the monthly meetings help to highlight each family and open the door to resources to improve their daily life.”

In addition to normal of CMH, Rosler assisted with the COVID-19 testing pop-up clinic, assembling COVID-19 support and prevention blessing baskets and coordinated with health department staff with contact tracing and screening MCHD patrons.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

