Proms, graduations scheduled in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Public high schools in Gallia County are planning in-person proms and graduations for students this year.

Gallia Academy High School (GAHS) is planning its junior and senior prom for May 1 at 7 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. The notice sent to families, and posted on social media, stated any GAHS junior or senior may attend the prom with a date from GAHS, including those who attend career centers.

When students enter the building, they will have their temperatures taken and check for COVID-19 symptoms. All those in attendance will be required to wear masks, social distance and practice good hygiene, the notice stated.

Parents are not allowed to attend the GAHS prom, however, it will be live streamed on Facebook for families to watch.

According to Timothy Edwards, River Valley High School principal, prom will be held at the high school on April 24 for students.

South Gallia Principal Bray Shamblin said prom is scheduled for May 8 at Green Valley Gathering Place. Shamblin said the school is planning prom to be “as normal as possible with the mindset that we will be following current CDC, Ohio Department of Health and Gallia County Health Department guidelines.”

GAHS is planning for an in-person graduation on May 21 at 7 p.m. on Memorial Field. The school district posted the guidelines on its Facebook page. These guidelines state everyone is welcome to the event. Social distancing and facial covering protocols are required during the vent. Families may sit together, but must be distanced from other families. If graduation is postponed due to inclement weather, the alternate days will be May 22 or May 23 at 2 p.m.

In a letter sent to families from Edwards, River Valley will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony on May 21 at 7 p.m. at the athletic stadium. Families must sit in pods and be socially distanced from others, but there is no limit on attendees. If there is rain, the event may be delayed for 30-45 minutes, the letter stated. If the graduation needs to be moved indoors due to rain, attendance will be limited to two individuals per graduate

Graduation at South Gallia is currently scheduled for May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the high school. Shamblin said the event will be conducted following guidelines from the county and state health departments.

Also planning an in-person graduation ceremony is Ohio Valley Christian School in Gallipolis. According to Chief Administrator Patrick O’Donnell, graduation will be 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25 in the school’s large auditorium. Everyone will be masked and socially distanced. This year, OVCS will not be hosting prom festivities, O’Donnell said.

