Library updates procedures for returning items

Patrons of Bossard Library can now return borrowed items inside the library at the circulation desk or by placing items in the outdoor book drops. The library is no longer quarantining items, based upon the latest research from the CDC and Ohio Department of Health. At checkout, patrons are notified of the due dates of borrowed items. The library will send an overdue notice based upon the patron’s preferred method of notification, with options including U.S. Mail, email, or text. Please call the library for more information at 740-446-7323.