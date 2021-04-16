10 new COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 10 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported six additional cases on Friday in Mason County.

Three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday by the Meigs County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 case in Gallia County on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,333 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, one new case since Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations, and 2,235 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,333 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 382 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 204 cases (41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 cases as part of Friday’s update.

There are a total of 16 active cases and 1,465 total cases (1,311 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,412 recovered cases (seven new), and 80 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,465 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 135 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 213 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 216 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 209 cases (1 new case, 20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 153 cases (25 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,931 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, six more than Thursday. Of those, 1,876 are confirmed cases and 55 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 180 cases (plus 5 probable cases (1 new), 1 new case)

20-29 — 323 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 311 cases (plus 12 probable cases (2 new))

40-49 — 273 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 280 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 246 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 220 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 6.47 on Friday with a 1.28 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,003 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,962), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,050,112 cases. There were 151 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 102) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11). On Friday, 74 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 22 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 4,302,570 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 36.81 percent of the population. A total of 2,943,985 people, 25.19 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 148,071 cases with 2,777 deaths. There was an increase of 475 cases from Thursday and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,592,544 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.21 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.31 percent. There are 7,272 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 680,613 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 480,870 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

