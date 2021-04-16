Vietnam Veterans speak with Rio students… Perspectives on Veterans Administration, government

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Local distinguished Vietnam Veteran, Gunnery Sergeant E-7 Arnold Tripp, USMC (Ret.), who also serves as the Jackson County Veterans Service Officer, was recently a special guest speaker at the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College on the Main Campus in Rio Grande, Ohio.

Tripp spoke to the students in Mr. Kevin Compston’s American National Government class about the Veterans Administration and its programs under the Secretary of Veterans Affairs which is a bureaucracy under Article II of the Constitution (the Executive Branch).

Tripp shared with the class the multi-faceted programs the Veterans Administration provides for our veterans and their families.

“It was a privilege to have Mr. Tripp (U.S.M.C.) and Mr. Jerry Gehring (U.S. Army) who are both Vietnam Veterans, to speak to our students giving insight about their experiences with the VA,” stated Compston.

The students in the class hail from Jackson, Gallia, Lawrence, and Madison counties in Ohio and Cabell County in West Virginia.

Information for this article provided by Kevin Compston, Ed.S., MAT, adjunct faculty, School of Arts and Letters, University of Rio Grande / Rio Grande Community College.

Pictured first row, from left, Katie Walters, Alyssa Petersen, Cierra Clark, Molly Mannon, Catherine Abell, Leigha Bays, Mr. Gehring, Mr. Tripp, Lacia Barnette, Darcie Harbor, Kevin Compston (adjunct instructor); second row, from left, Reece Brunton, Brennen Greene, Olivia Lane, Emily Fallon, Cole Taylor, Brayden Burris, Laramie Roush, Gabriel Terry, Sydney Blouir, Baylee Woodall, Garrett McNerlin, Kori Copley, Hannah Chapman. (Courtesy)

