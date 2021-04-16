Hopewell Health Centers names new Chief Medical Officer

OHIO VALLEY — Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. (HHC), announced on Friday that Douglas Carr, M.D. has been named as their new Chief Medical Officer.

According to a news release from Hopwell, Dr. Carr has been with the organization since 2007 working as a family practice physician in the Logan primary care office and has also served as a Regional Medical Director since 2014.

Dr. Carr graduated from Logan High School and began pursuing a career in medicine, graduating from The Ohio State University with a M.D. in Medicine in 1992 and completing family medicine residency in South Carolina before returning to the Logan area to begin practicing in 1995.

HHC is excited to welcome Dr. Carr into his new role, stated the news release.

HHC provides comprehensive primary care services, behavioral health, dentistry and more throughout Southeast Ohio, including locations in Meigs and Gallia Counties.

For more information, find Hopewell on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts, as well as their website at www.hopewellhealth.org

Information provided by Hopewell Health Centers.

Carr https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.17-Carr.jpg Carr