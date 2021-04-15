Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD Board approves agenda items

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District held its regular meeting on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus this week.

The following items were approved during the regular session with authorizations/resolutions as follows:

· Granted permission to make application for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Power grant, and accept funds that may be awarded to the District.

· Granted permission make application for the Tech Cred grant, and accept funds that may be awarded to the District.

· Approved the 2021-2022 BHCC calendar.

· Granted authorization for the Superintendent to approve grants on behalf of the Board for the remainder of this calendar year.

· Granted permission to enter into an agreement with META Solutions for provision of basic services, capital improvements, fiscal software, EMIS services, SIMS, and Internet Filtering service.

· Approved a Memorandum of Understanding for Local Area 7 Workforce Development System for Gallia and Jackson Counties.

· Granted permission to enter into an agreement with E-Rate Consulting Services for FY 2021.

· Granted permission to enter into a purchase service agreement with Parallel Technologies, Inc. for a new paging/emergency public announcement system.

· Approved equipment removal from inventory.

In personnel matters, the Board:

· Confirmed employment for the following: Amy Barr, Morgan Daniels, Lori Hawks, Autumn Perkins, Tamara French, George McGraw, Joy Poe, Brandi Stevens (after school credit recovery program); Kari Trout (custodian), and Rondall Walker (logistics facilitator), and Todd Durham (substitute custodian).

· Accepted Cheryl Clary’s resignation for retirement.

· Employed Rebecca Polinsky as an interim postsecondary instructor.

· Approved the position description for postsecondary Financial Aid/Marketing Assistant.

· Revised the Part-Time and Substitute salary schedule.

· Employed Staci Keeton as a substitute aide and administrate professional.

· Employed part-time student employees.

In the Adult Center, the Board:

· Awarded part-time, hourly contracts for the following: Amy Barr, Jessica Blevins, Kevin Chapman, Morgan Daniels, Matthew Faber, Lori Hawks, Barbie Johnson, Shaun Northup, Autumn Perkins, Kevin Queen, Courtney Scarlato, Brandi Stump, and Tim Updike.

· Granted permission to enter into an agreement with EMT-Basic/First Responder for Jackson and Lawrence Counties Emergency Medical Services.

· Granted permission to enter into a clinical agreement with Jeanne Ingles Family Practice and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Information provided by the Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District.