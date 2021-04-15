PVH to host ‘Donate Life’ event April 22

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) welcomes the public to learn more about organ, tissue, and eye donation and hear from families of those affected by this lifesaving gift.

According to a news release from PVH, in partnership with CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education), the region’s organ donation organization, PVH will host a flag-raising ceremony to honor donors and recipients.

The flag-raising ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, outside the main lobby of Pleasant Valley Hospital, 2520 Valley Drive, with a reception to follow that is free and open to the public.

“The Donate Life flag serves as a symbol not only to promote donation but also as a memorial to those who selflessly made the decision to become organ, eye, and tissue donors,” stated Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of PVH.

The news release also stated, “If you support organ donation, experts say the best thing to do is document your decision and tell your family of your decision. You can register to be a donor when you apply for or renew your driver’s license or state ID or by visiting www.donatelifewv.org. You can also register to be a donor onsite at our Donate Life flag raising ceremony.”

Information provided by PVH.

Pictured prior to the pandemic are members of the color guard from American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant raising the Donate Life flag. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.6-Donate-2.jpg Pictured prior to the pandemic are members of the color guard from American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant raising the Donate Life flag. (OVP File Photo)