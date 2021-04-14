An upgraded experience… Council discusses plans for Krodel Park

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — This week at the regular meeting of Point Pleasant City Council, upgrades to Krodel Park, including paving and electrical issues, were on the agenda.

Council approved an electrical upgrade to allow the campground to host larger RV’s and travel trailers which require heavier electrical loads. A bid from local contractor Crisenbery Electric for $10,679.69 was approved for six new camper hookups to meet the demand.

Campground Manager and Councilwoman Judy Holland said the park receives calls daily asking if it can accommodate these larger vehicles. Holland also reported, on opening day earlier this month, the campground was nearly full of campers and there were “bookings galore.” Holland noted at this time, there are no residency restrictions regarding who can camp at the park in comparison to last year, when only state residents could rent spaces due to pandemic restrictions.

Mayor Billings reported the city received three bids for paving at Krodel Park and in the Kingtown area. Out of three bids received, council went with the lowest bid from Myers Paving for $37,800.

As previously reported, the city plans to open the park’s splash pad and Yak Shak kayak and pedal boat rental facility on Memorial Day Weekend – this is dependent on health and safety guidelines regarding the pandemic which are subject to change. The upgraded playground at the park is now open with fishing and small, motorless boats as well as kayaks permitted on the lake. The walking trail at the park has been upgraded in recent years with paving and drainage work. The Claflin Corner gazebo and picnic area has also been added for visitors.

On the subject of indoor recreational venues and rental fees, after the meeting, city officials sent out a news release, stating, “After seeking approval from the Mason County Health Department, the City of Point Pleasant will begin rentals of their indoor facilities – Krodel Park Clubhouses (304-675-1068) and Harmon Park Youth Center (304-675-2366), as of May 1. Social distancing and mask wearing are still required.”

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

