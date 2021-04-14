HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Brad. D. Smith Business Incubator has been approved as a HubSpot for Startups partner.

According to a news release from Marshall, the new designation means that business incubator clients will be able to access educational resources and tailored training, professional software at startup prices and an integrated platform for startups.

HubSpot helps businesses grow by creating an ecosystem of software, education and community. The HubSpot for Startups program helps startups grow through education, techniques and the use of software at prices that make sense for new businesses looking to get off the ground floor.

The Brad D. Smith Business Incubator is a mixed-use incubator that serves early-stage businesses and is housed under the Marshall University Research Corporation. Tricia Ball, interim associate director, thinks the partnership is a great value-add for business incubator clients.

“HubSpot is the creator of inbound marketing and is a thought leader in cutting-edge marketing strategies like product-led growth and community-led growth. They offer not only a transformative platform but amazing educational resources as well – both of which can really accelerate a company’s growth,” Ball said.

HubSpot will offer content, master classes and 24/7 support to startups at the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator. Incubator participants will have access to the HubSpot Growth Platform, a full suite of software for marketing, sales and customer services.

Kipp Bodnar, the chief marketing officer of HubSpot and a Marshall University alumnus, says he is excited that HubSpot is able to help the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator.

“As a proud Marshall alumnus, I’m looking forward to seeing what the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator and HubSpot will be able to accomplish together,” Bodnar said. “When I think about our own growth journey, it would not have been possible without the support of our partners, investors and the larger community. That’s why it’s important for us to invest in programs like HubSpot for Startups to make our CRM platform more accessible to more growing businesses.”

The software is offered at up to a 90% discount in the program. The access to software includes software integrations, many of which are available at the cheaper prices. HubSpot opened its doors in 2005. For more information, contact Tricia Ball at ballt@marshall.edu.

Information provided by Marshall University.