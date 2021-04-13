Gallia Local Schools hires new superintendent

PATRIOT — Phillip Kuhn will begin his duties on Aug. 1 as the new superintendent of Gallia County Local Schools.

According to a news release sent on behalf of Gallia County Local Schools District from the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC), Kuhn is a graduate of Oak Hill High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rio Grande in Business Education. Kuhn attended Ohio University and majored in Educational Administration that led to a master’s degree. He continued his graduate studies at Morehead State University to complete requirements for a superintendent license.

“I am extremely thankful to the Gallia County Local Board of Education for selecting me as their next Superintendent,” Kuhn stated. “The Board and I share a common goal of doing what is best for students, staff, and the community. I am excited to begin my work in the district and feel confident that we can maximize student progress and create new opportunities for our students.”

Kuhn’s professional experience includes teaching business education at both Hillsboro and Oak Hill High Schools. He entered administration as an assistant principal at Jackson Middle School. Kuhn has served as the principal at Southview Elementary in the Jackson City Schools since 2005 and has been the site coordinator for the SUCCESS afterschool program for the past 10 years.

Brandon Twyman, president of the Gallia County Local Board of Education, stated, “Phillip Kuhn is the right leader for the Gallia County Local School District. We believe his strong leadership experience will help the district during the turnaround process and return focus to both short- and long-term educational goals. We are excited about his vision and mission for the organization.”

The superintendent search was conducted by the Gallia-Vinton ESC with Dr. Denise Shockley, ESC superintendent, facilitating the process.

Pictured from left are Gallia County Local Board of Education Members Terry Halley, Brandon Twyman, newly selected Superintendent Phillip Kuhn, Board of Education Members Brent Schultz, Beth James and Jeff Halley. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.14-Gallia-Local.jpg Pictured from left are Gallia County Local Board of Education Members Terry Halley, Brandon Twyman, newly selected Superintendent Phillip Kuhn, Board of Education Members Brent Schultz, Beth James and Jeff Halley. (Courtesy)