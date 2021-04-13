Gallia CPR updates on prevention, recovery efforts

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) Coalition met virtually on Monday afternoon to give updates on the organization and programs.

Lora Jenkins led the meeting as the interim chairperson of Gallia CPR as previous chairperson Thom Mollohan stepped down recently. Jenkins read a letter from Mollohan expressing his appreciation of the group and stating he would still be involved in the recovery community and efforts.

Members of Gallia CPR also expressed their appreciation of Mollohan and all he did for the organization.

Reggie Robinson with Health Recovery Services gave an update on some of the programs currently underway in the area. Robinson said he is continuing efforts in schools throughout Gallia County, including a nicotine prevention program.

For CPR’s Suicide Prevention Coalition, Crystal Rankin with Hopewell Health Centers said the Out of the Darkness Walk is scheduled for April 24 at Rio Grande in the Bob Evans parking lot. Branch campuses are having smaller events on the same day.

Holzer is sponsoring a drug take-back event on April 24 from 10 a.m. – noon at Holzer Health System in Gallipolis.

There is a Youth-Lead Prevention Coalition that has been meeting recently, according to Robinson. The plan is for the youth coalition to met with the Gallia CPR during the summer months.

It was announced that the health department is giving out Narcan and will provide training and resources when needed.

Jenkins said membership forms for Gallia CPR are due. In addition, Jenkins suggested changing the organization of the meetings to have “working meetings.” Usual meetings with updates from participating agencies will now take place every other month to allow for working meetings where members can discuss what they want to do throughout the community to aid in prevention. This change will take effect beginning with the May meeting.

The next meeting for the Gallia CPR is set for May 10 at noon.

