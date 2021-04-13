3 new cases, hospitalization reported… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Three additional COVID-19 cases and one hospitalization were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

One additional COVID-19 case and one additional hospitalization were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,324 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, one new case since Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,220 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,324 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 298 cases (1 less case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 382 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 311 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 348 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 200 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 41 total hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 20 active cases and 1,460 total cases (1,307 confirmed, 153 probable) since April 2020 as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,403 recovered cases, and 79 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,460 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 134 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 209 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 211 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 216 cases (7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 208 cases (20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 152 cases (24 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,920 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, two more than Monday. Of those, 1,870 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 179 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 321 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 311 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 271 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 279 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 246 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 220 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 10.24 on Tuesday with a 2.03 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,340 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,948), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,043,729 cases. There were 167 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 95) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Tuesday, 90 deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 25 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,160,582 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 35.59 percent of the population. A total of 2,705,814 people, 23.15 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 146,790 cases with 2,747 deaths. There was an increase of 328 cases from Monday and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,560,842 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.22 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.16 percent. There are 7,347 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 665,930 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 465,793 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

