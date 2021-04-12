Snowville Creamery issues voluntary recall of whipping cream

POMEROY — Snowville Creamery of Pomeroy, Ohio announced a voluntary recall of its 64 oz. Whipping Cream product due to a laboratory analysis that indicated this product was not effectively pasteurized.

297 units of the affected product were distributed in Ohio and Indiana from April 4 through April 7, 2021. This quality issue is isolated to Whipping Cream with an expiration date of April 18th. Snowville Creamery expects to recapture 95% of the affected product.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall, however, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming Snowville Creamery Whipping Cream with an expiration date of April 18th should contact a physician immediately.

If you have purchased this product, please dispose of the product and contact Snowville Creamery for a refund. Consumers with questions may call 740-698-2340.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on behalf of Snowville Creamery.