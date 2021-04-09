Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia… Latest case data in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Gallia County on Friday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Both people were in the 70-79 age range, according to ODH.

Six additional COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations were reported on Friday by the Meigs County Health Department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,319 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, zero new cases since Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths (two new), 142 hospitalizations, and 2,212 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,319 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 381 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 310 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 333 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 346 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 296 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 11 total deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The health department reported a total of 25 active cases and 1,457 total cases (1,304 confirmed, 153 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,395 recovered cases (four new), and 74 hospitalizations (three new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,457 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 134 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 209 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 211 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 214 cases (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 207 cases (1 new hospitalization, 20 total hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 152 cases (1 new hospitalization, 24 total hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,182 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,604 second doses for a total of 3,786 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,991 were Moderna, 1,701 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,912 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, four more than Thursday. Of those, 1,862 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2.35 2.36 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 181 cases (9.47 9.38 percent of county cases, 2 new cases)

20-29 — 331 cases (17.31 17.30 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 320 cases (16.74 16.77 percent of county cases)

40-49 — 279 cases (14.59 14.62 percent of county cases)

50-59 — 281 cases (14.70 14.68 percent of county cases, 3 deaths, 1 new case)

60-69 — 248 cases (12.97 13.00 percent of county cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 227 cases (11.87 11.90 percent of county cases, 31 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 11.31 on Friday with a 2.18 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,946 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,820), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,035,552 cases. There were 119 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 91) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Friday, 86 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 23 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 3,985,578 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 34.10 percent of the population. A total of 2,459,145 people, 21.04 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 145,299 cases with 2,737deaths. There was an increase of 479 cases from Thursday and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,530,726 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.23 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.70 percent. There are 7,084 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 645,541 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 433,823 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

