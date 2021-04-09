Commission recognizes April as Child Abuse Awareness Month… Raise awareness by wearing blue on April 14

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners earlier this month joined the National Center of Child Abuse and Neglect in proclaiming April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

According to a news release from their office, the commissioners “ask the citizens of Gallia County to join them in promoting awareness by wearing blue on April 14th. Awareness is a key component to preventing Child Abuse and together we can increase awareness.”

In addition, the commissioners approved the following Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation:

Whereas, child abuse and neglect are recognized as one of our most pressing social problems, affecting many of Ohio’s children each year; and,

Whereas, each child has the right to live and grow in a safe, secure and supportive environment; and,

Whereas, high quality child protection, foster care and adoption represent a worthy commitment to our children’s future; and,

Whereas, since it takes a community to protect a child, county action is needed to break the cycle of abuse and improve family life; and,

Whereas, the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services support and promote the partnership between state, county and local public and private agencies to prevent child abuse and neglect; and,

Whereas, April has been designated “Child Abuse Prevention Month” nationwide by the National Center of Child Abuse and Neglect;

Now therefore, we the Gallia County Commissioners do hereby proclaim the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the County of Gallia, State of Ohio, on this day 1st day of April 2021. Join us in promoting awareness by wearing blue on April 14th.

Information for this article provided by the office of the Gallia County Commission.

Pictured seated is Gallia County Commissioner Harold G. Montgomery; pictured standing, from left, are Gallila County Department of Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn, Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton, Commissioner M. Eugene Greene and Educational Service Center – OCSE Superintendent Denise Shockley. (Gallia County Commission | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.10-Commission.jpg Pictured seated is Gallia County Commissioner Harold G. Montgomery; pictured standing, from left, are Gallila County Department of Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn, Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton, Commissioner M. Eugene Greene and Educational Service Center – OCSE Superintendent Denise Shockley. (Gallia County Commission | Courtesy)

