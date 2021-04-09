Posted on by

Shamblin signs with the University of Rio Grande


South Gallia High School Senior Emma Shamblin has signed with the University of Rio Grande for Cheerleading. Shamblin plans to cheer for the Red Storm while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. Pictured from left are Amber Miller, SGHS cheer coach; Bray Shamblin, father and SGHS principal; Emma; Amanda Shamblin, mother; Gwendolyn Rose, URG cheer coach. (SGHS | Courtesy)

