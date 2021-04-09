Whipp joins PVH’s Regional Health Center

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Kylen Whipp, M.D., a family medicine and pediatric physician, is welcoming patients at the Regional Health Center (RHC) at Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

According to a news release from PVH, Dr. Whipp earned his Doctor of Medicine from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia. He completed a residency in family medicine at West Virginia University Department of Family Medicine where he held the chief resident position for two years. Dr. Whipp is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine in family medicine. He provides women’s health services and manages a variety of medical cases and complexities for both male and female patients. He provides medical care for patients who are newborn and older.

“I like being able to care for people of all ages,” explains Dr. Whipp. “I have the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with entire families while providing compassionate and quality care to my patients.”

Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital, stated “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Whipp and his family to our community. He has great training and will be an excellent addition to our primary care team. Dr. Whipp has a congenial personality that I believe patients will easily relate to.”

According to the news release, “Dr. Whipp joins the highly trained primary care doctors and nurse practitioners at the Regional Health Center including Robert Tayengco, M.D.; Edward Ayers, Jr., M.D.; Randall Hawkins, M.D.; Tess Simon, M.D.; Nisar Amin, M.D.; Jessica Wilson, D.O.; Robert Belluso, D.O.; and Lou Potter, FNP-BC. The Regional Health Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital provides in-person and virtual appointments as well as walk-in care in a clean and safe environment.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Whipp, please call the Regional Health Center at 304-675-4500.

Information provided by PVH.

