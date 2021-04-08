Prosecutor announces Gallia Grand Jury indictments

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments in January, February, and March.

According to a news release from Holdren’s office, the following individuals were indicted:

January

David E. Davidson, age 46, of Jackson, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Passing Bad Checks, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jonathan Alexander Wiley, age 40, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a felony of the fourth degree.

James Edward Raines, age 42, of Chillicothe, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Paul W. Chafin, age 36, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Alexander J. Chandler, age 32, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Denzel Anthony Harris, age 30, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Trafficking in Marihuana, a felony of the fifth degree.

Nicklas J. McQuaid, age 24, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Abduction, both felonies of the third degree.

Elizabeth A. McQuaid, age 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Abduction, a felony of the third degree.

Tiffany E. Stewart, age 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a felony of the third degree.

Stephen E. Thomas, age 42, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

William D. Campbell, age 26, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Joshua Morgan Darst, age 40, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Steven Caleb Brown, age 24, of Henderson, West Virginia, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Richard Wayne Lee Browning, age 41, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Justin J. Combs, age 29, of Thurman, Ohio, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Scott Snyder, age 31, of Gallipolis, Ohio, six counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, all felonies of the fifth degree.

Bruce Johnson, Jr., age 28, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, both felonies of the fifth degree.

Michael Shane Pethtel, age 55, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Assault, both felonies of the fourth degree.

Roger William Swann, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

February

Nicole V. Tayman, age 27, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Dakota L. Riel, age 24, of Charleston, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Ruby L. Deboard, age 24, of Oak Hill, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

David E. Davidson, age 46, of Jackson, Ohio, one count of Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree; two counts of Identity Fraud, both felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Brian David Moyers, age 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Insurance Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael K. Swords, age 54, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Insurance Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Sidney D. Roberts, age 23, of Hamilton, Ohio, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Jeremy A. Current, age 29, of Londonderry, Ohio, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree.

Raven Nicole Pope, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Robert D. Kormanik, age 68, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael Franklin Carter, age 53, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher Michael Blankenship, age 28, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Timothy Howell, age 59, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree.

Ashley M. Ault, age 30, of Doylestown, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Joseph S. Pedrick, age 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree.

Christina Michelle Gibbs, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Endangering Children, both felonies of the third degree.

Brandon J. Noble, age 27, of Dayton, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Tonya Kay Crisp, age 37, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

March

Joseph Donald Shepherd, age 26, of Cheshire, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Brett Hancock, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, three counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, all felonies of the fifth degree.

Christina Lee McKinster, age 35, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

William Dennis Young, III, age 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jessica M. Burdette, age 31, of Letart, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Nathaniel L. D. Scott, age 37, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree.

Amy J. Burns, age 42, of Groveport, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Brandon Michael Smith, age 27, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kenneth Baxter, age 30, of Charleston, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree.

Daymion Khalil X Stubblefield, age 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Spyce Janai Sherrell, age 29, of Charlotte, North Carolina, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Craig M. Romine, age 32, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to the news release.