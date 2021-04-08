City Commission approves ordinances

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met on Tuesday evening to approve ordinances and a resolution.

Commissioners approved an emergency ordinance, 2021-07, to amend Ordinance 2021-04 setting appropriations for current expenses for the City of Gallipolis for the current fiscal year. City Auditor Annette Landers said items for the water, sewer and streets were left off the budget. Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance.

Commissioners unanimously approved the first reading or Ordinance 2021-09 to authorize settlement payments.

The first reading or Ordinance 2021-08 to vacate a portion of the alley behind the courthouse, between First and Second Avenues, died after receiving only four votes, with Commissioner Mike Brown voting “no.” City Solicitor Brynn Noe said with ordinance involving land, a unanimous vote is needed to continue or pass.

Commissioners approved Resolution 2021-01, approving the draft of the solid waste management plan of the Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton Solid Waste Management District. The resolution received four “yes” votes, with Commissioner Tony Gallagher abstaining due to being on the solid waste board of directors. The resolution will have a second reading at the next meeting, said Noe.

In his report to commission, City Manager Ted Lozier said there have been requests and inquiries about when the city building would open back to the public. Lozier said people are allowed in by appointments.

Lozier said Buckeye Hills Career Center requested a letter of support for a grant to create new programs.

The city also received a request for a letter of support from the county to apply for a grant to rebuild the airport terminal, Lozier said.

Commissioners approved the March financial statement from the city auditor.

Commissioner Beau Sang said he heard Columbia Gas prices per unit have increased in the area by 20-30 cents. Sang asked Lozier if he heard why rates reportedly increased or if the city can renegotiate costs. Lozier said he would look into the issue.

Commissioner Brown said he would like to have a meeting with the head of R&R Pipeline and Columbia Gas to review the work they have completed in the city. Brown said he has “complaints” to share with them.

All commissioners, including Cody Caldwell, Mike Fulks, Sang, Gallagher, Brown were present at the meeting.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is scheduled for April 20 at 6 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

