DeWine appoints Munn to RGCC Board

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine recently appointed Sarah Munn to the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees.

“Sarah Munn will be a great addition to the board of trustees. Her commitment to serving the local area is a great asset to Rio,” URG/RGCC President Ryan Smith said. “Her knowledge of the area can bring a great mind set to the college about how important education can be to so many people.”

According to a news release from Rio, Munn is a resident of Jackson County, Ohio. She is a graduate of Miami University of Oxford, Ohio where she majored in speech communication. She is currently the vice president of The Munn Group based in Jackson.

Along with her husband Brad, their company owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants serving Jackson and Vinton counties. Munn lives in Jackson with her husband and two daughters, Madeline and Abigail. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, kayaking, and all things related to high school and college sports.

Munn takes the place of Sam Brady who completed his term. Munn was sworn in on Dec. 9, 2020 and will hold term on the RGCC board until 2025.

Information provided by the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Sarah Munn, pictured with Board President Paul Reed, recently joined the RGCC Board. (RGCC | Courtesy)