Gallia Local hires new superintendent

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education met last week and approved the hiring of a new superintendent.

The board unanimously approved a resolution to employ Phillip Kuhn as superintendent beginning Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024. The board also hired Kuhn on an as-needed basis as a consultant to aid in the transition, effective March 30 through July 31.

Also during the meeting, the board approved to hire Penny Lope Coon as an administrative assistant for the central office, effective March 30 on a one-year limited contract.

The board accepted the bid of $133,365 and entered an agreement with Hood Inc. for the bus garage bay addition.

The board entered into an agreement with Athens/Meigs ESC-Heart of the Valley Headstart for preschool services effective 2021-2022 school year.

The board held an executive session for nearly one hour to discuss “personnel.”

All board members — including Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman — were present at the meeting.

The next meeting of the Gallia County Local Board of Education is scheduled for April 19.