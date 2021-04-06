Supporting new aviation maintenance program

Delta Air Lines Technical Operations has announced that it will designate the new Marshall University/Mountwest Community & Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program as a partner educational institution.

The collaboration – the first of its kind in the region and first in West Virginia – will help ensure students receive a quality technical education as they prepare for the growing number of aviation industry jobs.

The program will join a select group of approximately 45 other AMT schools across the country that have received the endorsement of Delta Tech Ops, the maintenance training division of the nation’s second largest air carrier.

William Smith, Delta’s director of learning and development for Technical Operations, announced the partnership during the March 26 groundbreaking ceremony at Huntington Tri-State Airport for the AMT program, which will launch in spring 2022 pending FAA approval.

“On behalf of Delta Air Lines, I’d like to tell you how excited and honored we are to be part of this partnership,” said Smith, a native of Rowlesburg in Preston County. “The timing for this institution could not be better. The industry demand is somewhere between half a million and a million people over the next 10 to 20 years.”

Existing AMT schools only have the capacity to produce about 65 percent of the aviation mechanics and technicians the industry needs, Smith said.

The Marshall/Mountwest program, with support from the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), will offer a dual associate of applied science degree from both institutions and provide students the opportunity to earn FAA certifications as well as specialized credentials.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with this school and I congratulate you on your current milestone,” Smith said. “(Delta) will be here to support you. We will support you with parts, we will support you with industry best practices, we’ll support you with tooling, we’ll support you with expertise, we will grow your curriculum, we will grow your students, we will grow your staff.”

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert praised the Delta partnership, saying the relationship will help ensure the program meets the dynamic needs of industry.

“The support from Delta for our new program is very much appreciated,” Gilbert said. “Industry expertise is essential to the success of any higher education endeavor and we are grateful for their generous backing. It is an honor to be partnered with Delta.”

To learn more about the AMT program, contact Jim Smith, interim director, at jsmith@rcbi.org or visit www.marshall.edu/aviation.

Information provided by Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University.

Delta joins with Marshall, Mountwest, RCBI