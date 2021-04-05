Make up day for kindergarten registration

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Schools will host a make-up drive-through registration day for kindergartners and their families from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., May 5.

Call your home school today to sign up. Washington Elementary, 740-446-3213; Green Elementary, 740-446-3236, Rio Elementary, 740-245-5333.

Bring your child’s birth certificate, shot records, social security card, registration packet, proof of residency. To be Kindergarten eligible, your child must be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020. Please remain in your vehicle. A staff member will collect your enrollment packet and get copies of the required documentation.