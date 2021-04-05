Pomeroy man killed in Sunday morning shooting

POMEROY, Ohio — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help with information connected to the shooting death of a 25-year-old Pomeroy man on Easter Sunday. The fatal shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. on Sunday on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood identified the victim as Kane Roush, 25, of Legion Terrace, Pomeroy.

Wood stated that a call was received at approximately 4:52 a.m. on Sunday of shots fired at a residence in Pomeroy. Wood explained that Roush was able to crawl from his residence toward the apartments next door in the former American Legion building, where the person at the neighboring residence called for help. Roush lived alone in the residence, stated Wood.

When law enforcement arrived, stated Wood, they found Roush on the ground with gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials were able to communicate with Roush before he passed away.

Roush died of his injuries after being transported from the scene by Meigs County EMS to the Holzer Meigs ER. Roush’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

The sheriff asked that anyone in the Pomeroy, Mason or New Haven areas that has a security camera which shows a vehicle traveling though the area between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday to contact local law enforcement. Police departments in all three villages, as well as the West Virginia State Police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting with the case.

Wood said that interviews were being conducted on Sunday with possible witnesses and that they were following leads.

Wood said he believes this was an isolated incident which may have stemmed from an argument of some kind.

“I don’t believe there is a threat to others,” said Wood.

Wood asked that anyone with information concerning the shooting or who may have seen something in the area to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371, 9-1-1, or other local law enforcement agencies.

Editor’s note: According to Facebook posts, a candlelight vigil is being planned for 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 on the Wahama High School Football Field. Roush was a standout athlete for the Wahama White Falcons while in high school.

Law enforcement seeking security camera footage, information

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

