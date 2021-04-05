‘Cause Connector’ to benefit local nonprofits

NELSONVILLE — By visiting Cause Connector before April 9, some local nonprofits in Gallia and Meigs counties could benefit.

According to a news release from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), Cause Connector is a giving website that connects people who want to make a difference with local, nonprofit projects working in Appalachian Ohio. This platform was developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio as a new way to give to causes people care about — donors have until April 9 to support the projects featured there.

At CauseConnector.org, donors can easily search for projects serving local communities across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Donors can also narrow their search by sorting projects by interest area and county. Cause Connector has seen 34 projects funded from across Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties, but projects serving your community remain.

According to the news release, Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations have less support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector was built with the philanthropy gap in mind so that donors can help fund projects that need their support in the region right now while also building resources for future projects. On Cause Connector, donors can be connected with projects ready to make a difference, honor a loved one with a gift to a project they’ll love, and make a donation that creates an impact.

Nonprofits on Cause Connector have until April 9 to receive funding to make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at CauseConnector.org and will receive matching funds to increase the impact of their gift during this inaugural round of Cause Connector.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.