Victim of early morning homicide identified

POMEROY —A 25-year-old Pomeroy man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting which occurred just before 5 a.m. on Sunday on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood identified the victim as Kane Roush, 25, of Legion Terrace, Pomeroy.

Meeting with members of the media on Sunday afternoon, Wood stated that a call was received at approximately 4:52 a.m. on Sunday of shots fired at a residence in Pomeroy.

Wood explained that Roush was able to crawl from his residence toward the apartments next door in the former American Legion building next door, where the person called for help. Roush lived alone in the residence, stated Wood.

When law enforcement arrived, stated Wood, they found Roush on the ground with gun shot wounds. Law enforcement officials were able to communicate with Roush before he passed away.

Roush died of his injuries after being transported from the scene by Meigs County EMS to the Holzer Meigs ER. Roush’s body has been sent for autopsy.

Wood said that interviews were being conducted on Sunday with possible witnesses and that they were following leads.

Wood said he believes this was an isolated incident which may have stemmed from an argument of some kind.

“I don’t believe there is a threat to others,” said Wood.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the West Virginia State Police are assisting, along with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Pomeroy Police Department.

Wood asked that anyone with information concerning the shooting or who may have seen something in the area too contact the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371 or 9-1-1.

The Daily Sentinel will provide updates as information is made available.

Law enforcement officials were on the scene of a homicide on Legion Terrace throughout the day on Sunday.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

