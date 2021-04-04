Easter morning homicide in Pomeroy under investigation

POMEROY — An Easter morning homicide in the Village of Pomeroy is under investigation, according to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Sheriff Wood stated that the shooting was reported around 5 a.m. in the Legion Terrace area of Pomeroy (across from the former Wild Horse restaurant).

The victim, a male, was transported to the Holzer Meigs ER where he died of his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Wood stated that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is assisting with the investigation. He added that multiple people are currently being interviewed in connection with the shooting. No one has been taken into custody as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Sheriff Wood stated that he does not believe their is a danger or threat to others in the area in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something in the area at that time on Sunday morning is asked to contact local law enforcement.

By Sarah Hawley

