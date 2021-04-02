12 new cases reported… Latest from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 12 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s active case total to 18.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,304 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, three new cases since Thursday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 139 hospitalizations, and 2,199 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,304 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 376 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 307 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 330 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 345 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 293 cases (27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed and two probable cases of COVID-19 as part of Friday’s update.

There are a total of 18 active cases and 1,438 total cases (1,286 confirmed, 152 probable) since April 2020 reported as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,383 recovered cases (four new), and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,438 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 208 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 181 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 206 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 207 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 205 cases (1 new case, 19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,882 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, four more than Thursday. Of those, 1,836 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 44 cases (2.34 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

10-19 — 169 cases (8.98 percent of county cases)

20-29 — 325 cases (17.27 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 318 cases (16.90 percent of county cases, 1 less case)

40-49 — 278 cases (14.77 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 276 cases (14.67 percent of county cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 247 cases (13.12 percent of county cases, 7 deaths, 2 new cases)

70-plus — 225 cases (11.96 percent of county cases, 31 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 10.24 on Friday with a 1.90 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,677 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,666), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,021,718 cases. There were 74 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 86) and eight new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Friday, 34 deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 37 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 3,571,137 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 30.55 percent of the population. A total of 2,075,856 people, 17.76 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 142,653 cases with 2,688 deaths. There was an increase of 420 cases from Thursday and 5 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,470,989 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.25 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.48 percent. There are 6,642 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 518,543 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 342,851 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

