National Library Week… ‘Welcome Wagon’ rolls into Bossard

GALLIPOLIS — National Library Week begins April 4 and Bossard Library will celebrate by welcoming the community to the library through a time-honored tradition.

According to a news release from Bossard, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed by libraries of all types across the country each April. This year’s theme is “Welcome to Your Library” and, according to the ALA, this theme promotes the idea that “libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building” and are “places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration.”

In keeping with this theme, Bossard Library will welcome community members with a “Welcome Wagon” on Thursday, April 8. Library Director Debbie Saunders reported that the library’s “Welcome Wagon” will honor a tradition dating back to the days of the early pioneers when wagon trains traveled west and local people would welcome the travelers with food, water, and gifts.

Visitors who stop by the library on Thursday will be welcomed with a special “goodie” bag filled with various novelties, as well as information about the library.

“While we welcome community members to the library every day, we thought the idea of the welcome wagon would be a way to show library patrons our appreciation during National Library Week,” Saunders said. “I encourage those in our community to stop by the library on April 8 to grab their goodie bag and learn about the many services the library provides for all ages.”

Saunders also noted that, beginning on Thursday, take-and-make crafts will be available for both children and adults, while supplies last.

In addition to the “Welcome Wagon,” Saunders reported that the library continues to offer digital library cards, electronic learning resources, and Wi-Fi access for those who may lack internet access at home. Virtual story times can also still be enjoyed through the library’s Facebook page, and Bossard Library cardholders are encouraged to check out the latest audiobooks and eBooks through the Hoopla Digital app.

For more information on these services and more provided by Bossard Library, visit bossardlibrary.org or call 740-446-7323.

This article submitted by Bossard Library.

Bossard Library, pictured, will celebrate National Library Week with a “Welcome Wagon” event on April 8 which will include a special “goodie” bag filled with various novelties, as well as information about the library. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.3-Bossard.jpg Bossard Library, pictured, will celebrate National Library Week with a “Welcome Wagon” event on April 8 which will include a special “goodie” bag filled with various novelties, as well as information about the library. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

‘Welcome Wagon’ rolls into Bossard