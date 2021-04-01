Petitions filed for city commission

GALLIPOLIS — Petitions to run for the Gallipolis City Commission have been submitted for the three open seats in the upcoming general election.

During the general election on Nov. 2, residents in the city will vote to fill the three seats up for election this year, according to City Auditor Annette Landers. Three petitions were submitted to the city auditor in February by Albert J. “Tony” Gallagher, R. William Jenkins and William B. Thomas.

Landers said the three current commissioners who fill these positions are Gallagher, Cody Caldwell and Beau Sang.

Landers said since there were only three candidates, the city does not need to have a primary election for these candidates. Following the November election, the newly elected commissioners will take office on Jan. 1, 2022.

City commissioners serve a four-year term, Landers said.

To submit a petition for candidacy, signatures of at least five qualified electors must be obtained, Landers said. Potential candidates must live in the city for at least two years prior to the general election.

Landers said the next election cycle is in two years and will have two city commission seats open. Those seats are currently held by commissioners Mike Brown and Mike Fulks.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

