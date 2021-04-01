10 new cases reported… Latest case data

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mason and Gallia Counties on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported six additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization in Gallia County on Thursday.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Both Gallia and Meigs Counties remained “orange” on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System in Thursday’s update, with Gallia County returning to the high incidence list.

Gallia County met two of the seven indicators, reporting a total of 113.72 cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks. A total of 100 cases per 100,000 population is considered high incidence.

Meigs County met two of the seven indicators, reporting a total of 65.48 cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks.

Statewide, 167.1 cases per 100,000 population for the last two weeks were reported in Ohio. This is an increase from last week when the total was 146.9 cases per 100,000 population. At a total of 50 cases per 100,000 population for a two week span Governor Mike DeWine has stated he would lift health orders currently in place.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,301 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update, four new cases since Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 139 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,197 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,301 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 298 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 375 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 306 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 330 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalizations, 8 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 345 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 293 cases (1 new case, 27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 17 active cases and 1,433 total cases (1,283 confirmed, 150 probable) since April 2020 as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,379 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,433 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 208 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 179 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 206 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 205 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 204 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,878 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, six more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,829 are confirmed cases and 49 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (2.29 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 169 cases (9.00 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

20-29 — 323 cases (17.25 percent of county cases, 2 new case)

30-39 — 319 cases (16.99 percent of county cases)

40-49 — 277 cases (14.75 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 276 cases (14.70 percent of county cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 245 cases (13.05 percent of county cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 226 cases (11.98 percent of county cases, 31 deaths, 1 new case)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Wednesday with a 1.57 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,475 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,672), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,020,041 cases. There were 93 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 88) and nine new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 45 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Thursday, a total of 3,476,566 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 29.74 percent of the population. A total of 2,006,372 people, 17.16 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 141,738 cases with 2,676 deaths. There was an increase of 416 cases from Tuesday and 36 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,447,894 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.26 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.64 percent. There are 6,278 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 498,588 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 313,427 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

