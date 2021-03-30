City Schools Board of Ed holds March meeting

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education met earlier this month to approve agenda items.

The board approved the following Healthcare Providers to conduct annual physical examinations in compliance with ODE: Meredith Fallon, NP and Tiffany Rupert, NP.

The board accepted the following resignations due to retirement: Ronda Johnson-Teacher (35 years), effective May 28, 2021; Jan Koronich-School Nurse, District Health Services Coordinator (33 years), effective May 28, 2021; and Sheri Sayre – Teacher (31 years), effective May 31, 2021.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2020-2021 school year: Mike Burke-Head Varsity Softball Coach; Wade Jarrell-J.V. Baseball Coach; Damon Ledford-Varsity Track Coach (Boys); and Nathanael Sherren-7 th & 8th Grade Asst. Track Coach (Coed).

The board approved the following substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year: Katelyn Batten-Cook; Scott Cooper-Teacher; and Jessica Jarvis-Teacher.

The board approved the following volunteer coaches for the 2020-2021 school year: Caleb Greenlee-Track; Darren Wamsley-Baseball; Brett Wilson-Track; and Colin Woodall-Softball

The board approved the Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Limbach for the period March 5, 2021 – March 4, 2022.

The board approved the Master Service Agreement with META Solutions for FY22.

The board extended the Friday 2-hour early releases through May 21, 2021.

The board approved paying the following individuals for services provided at the district wrestling tournament: CJ Angel, Olivia Lear, Mason Angel, Brant Rocchi, Adam Clark, Jordan Shaffer, Brady Curry, Steve Young, John Green, and Terry Young.

The board rescinded the following policies: GBRA, Family & Medical Leave Expansion; GBRA-R; GBRAA, Emergency Paid Sick Leave; GBRAA-R; BCA, Board Organizational Meeting; BCFA, Business Advisory Council to the Board; CBC, Superintendent’s Contract; EBC, Emergency Management and Safety Plans; EBCD, Emergency Closings; EBCD-R; GA, Personnel Policies; GCD, Professional Staff Hiring; IGCG, Preschool Program

The board authorized the Twirling Angels to use the name Gallia Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the February financial report. In finance matters, the board also approved an amendment of appropriations for FY21 to $31,155,669.66.

The board passed the resolution with META Authorizing the Purchase of Competitive Retail Electric Service for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.

The board members for the Gallipolis City School District are Lynn Angell, Morgan Saunders, Troy Miller, John O’Brien and Amee Rees.