32 new cases reported… Latest COVID-19 data from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — On Monday, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County since Friday as part of the 2 p.m. update on Monday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County from Friday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday as part of Monday’s update. There are currently 12 active cases in Meigs County, according to the health department.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,291 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, 14 new cases since Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 138 hospitalizations, and 2,193 presumed recovered individuals (eight new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,291 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 297 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 371 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 306 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 328 cases (3 new cases, 7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 344 cases (4 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 291 cases (2 new cases, 27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three probable cases between March 24 and 28 as part of Monday’s update.

The health department reported 12 active cases and 1,427 total cases (1,278 confirmed, 149 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,378 recovered cases (six new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,427 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 204 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 179 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 205 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 204 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 204 cases (1 new case, 19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,865 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 12 more than Friday. Of those, 1,815 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

A breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County is no longer available. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported on March 19 in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 10.78 on Monday with a 1.80 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,497 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,590), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,013,119 cases. There were 103 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 88) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday). As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Monday, a total of 3,276,391 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 28.03 percent of the population. A total of 1,876,899 people, 16.06 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 140,991 cases with 2,638 deaths. There was an increase of 1,241 cases from Friday and 10 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,429,374 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.27 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.55 percent. There are 6,252 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 487,929 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 308,504 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Latest COVID-19 data