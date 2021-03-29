Gallia County Board of Ed. approves agenda items

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education met last week for a regular business meeting to approve agenda items.

All board members, including Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman, were present at the meeting.

For the treasurer’s recommendations, the board approved the monthly financial report and donations. The board also authorized the treasurer to transfer the remaining balance of $1,106.19 from the River Valley Class of 2020 to the River Valley Class of 2021. The treasurer was authorized to establish a fund/special cost center for a Parent Mentor Project Supplemental with $2,000.

The board approved March 29 and March 30 as make-up days for staff.

The board approved an agreement with Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META) for Master Service Agreement, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

The policy for IKF-R Graduation Pathways: Explanation of Testing Requirements, Optional Competencies and Graduation Seal Guidance was not adopted, but a motion was made to table the item. The motion passed 3:2 with Terry Halley and Beth James voting “no.”

The next Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled for April 26.