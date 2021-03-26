For the Record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

March 19

1305 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a non-injury traffic crash on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains. A male involved in the accident was found to have an active warrant from Athens County. He was arrested and turned over to Athens County Deputies.

1609 hours — Deputies took a report of unemployment fraud on station.

1703 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on a criminal trespassing complaint in Tuppers Plains. They were cancelled en route.

20212 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a domestic violence complaint to State Route 124, Reedsville. It was determined to be a verbal disagreement concerning property.

2045 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 248, Pomeroy. A warning was given.

2235 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Mi Boyz Bar on a fight complaint.

2351 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Powell Street, Middleport. A warning was given.

March 20

0043 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well-being check on Hayman Road, Long Bottom.

0053 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Middleport Jail due to a county inmate being ill.

0624 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a commercial burglar alarm on Court Street, Pomeroy. The building was secure.

0855 hours — Deputies checked the well-being of a male in a vehicle on McElhenney Hill Road, Middleport. The male was sleeping.

1003 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Spring Avenue, Pomeroy to secure the scene for a squad. An intoxicated male became combative and was arrested by deputies.

1039 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint on State Route 143, Pomeroy.

1258 hours — Deputies were dispatched for a medic assist on Second Street, Pomeroy.

1542 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street, Pomeroy. A warning was given.

1605 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a well-being check on Elm Street, Racine. A squad was contacted for the person in question.

1910 hours — Deputies took a report of a burglary that occurred on Stewart Hollow Road, Middleport.

2100 hours — Deputies were dispatched to an animal complaint on Third Street, Racine.

2109 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Middleport Jail due to a county prisoner having a high blood pressure reading.

2235 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a fight call on Second Street, Pomeroy.

2248 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a property dispute on State Route 124, Reedsville.

2306 hours — Deputies were dispatched to an audible burglar alarm on State Route 248, Long Bottom. They were cancelled while en route.

March 21

0148 hours — Deputies located a driver having a unknown medical emergency on State Route 7/State Route 681. Meigs EMS transported a male patient.

0426 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a male possibly throwing himself into a car and possibly being struck on Union Avenue.

1507 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a possible suicidal person on Elm Street, Racine. The person was found to be having a medical emergency and was transported by Meigs EMS.

1825 hours — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on US 33, Portland.

1836 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a male damaging property on Hayman Road, Portland. It was determined to be a civil issue.

2150 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Colburn Road, Shade, on a possible shots fired call. A report was taken.

March 23

0653 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Charles Chancey Drive/US. 33. A warning was given.

1145 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a DOA on Scout Camp Road.

1302 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a female yelling for help on Elm Street, Racine.

1622 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Kingsbury Road, Pomeroy.

1817 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the area of US 33/State Route e7 for possible smoke. Nothing was located.

1846 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a theft complaint at Dollar General in Tuppers Plains. The female was located, all property returned. A report was taken.

1938 hours – Deputies were dispatched to ATV’s driving on the roadway and through yards. Deputies spoke to juvenile and the parents.

2157 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a reckless driver in the Village of Pomeroy, the vehicle was located on Union Avenue, Pomeroy.

2203 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a suspicious person on 5th Street Racine. The person was located and had fallen, the person was not in need of medical attention and was transported to their residence by deputies.

2313 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a domestic complaint to Pomeroy Pike Road, Pomeroy

2320 hours – Deputies took a report on a stolen GMC Arcadia from US.733, Pomeroy.

3/24/21

0018 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a theft complaint on Number 9 Road, Reedsville.

0036 hours – Deputies were dispatched to a possible suicide on Cleek Road/Park and Ride/Ravenswood Bridge, a male was found to be deceased in a motor vehicle.

0115 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a neighbor complaint on Sr. 124, Reedsville.

0420 hours – Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Sr.7/Texas Road. A warning was given.

1036 hours – Deputies were dispatched to the Meigs ER for an intoxicated person.

1136 hours – Deputies were dispatched to Peach Fork Road, Pomeroy and spoke with a female concerning a firearm found on property.

1340 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a theft of money on Side Hill Road, Rutland.

1626 hours – Deputies were dispatched to a structure fire on Cross Street, Racine.

2044 hours – Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Vance Road, Pomeroy.

2249 hours – Deputies were dispatched to investigate a complaint on Colburn Road, Shade. It was determined to be a civil issue.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.