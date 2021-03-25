City Schools Board of Ed approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education approved supplemental contracts and other agenda items during a recent business meeting.

The minutes from the February meeting were recently released by the city board of education.

During the meeting, the following supplemental contracts for the 2020-2021 school year were approved: Justin Bailey-Head Varsity Baseball Coach; Kole Carter-7th and 8th Grade Head Track Coach; Randy Christian-Head Varsity Tennis Coach; Jimmy Clagg-Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach; Todd May-Varsity Track Coach; Nicholas Sheets-Assistant Varsity Track Coach; Carly Shriver-J.V. Softball Coach; Ty Warnimont-Assistant Varsity Softball Coach.

The following volunteer coaches were approved for the 2020-21 school year: Cory Camden-Baseball; Jared McClelland-Softball; and Craig Sanders-Baseball.

The board employed Angela Burns as a bus driver at step 0, effective March 1.

The board approved the January financial report. In addition, the board approved the amendment of appropriations for “FY21” to $31,140,060.

The board approved the following agreements/contracts: Gallia County Inter-agency Agreement for the 2020-2021 school year; Data Use and Confidentiality Agreement with Ohio University; Memorandum of Understanding with COAT/Ohio Valley RSVP to deliver meals to qualifying students for the period June 1, 2021 through August 20, 2021; and Contract for Transportation Services Agreement with the Athens Meigs Educational Service Center for the period August 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The board approved the 2021-2022 School Calendar.

The board approved Policy ING-1, Service Dog Guidelines.

The board approved the Preschool Registration Packet.

The board approved the Gallia County 911 information form.

The board approved the revised Attendance Officer/Courier Job Description.

The board approved the transportation reimbursement request ($.40/mile) for Coleen

Hawkins to transport a special needs student to the Gallia Board of DD for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board approved the purchase of one 77/78 passenger school bus for $98,631 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board tabled the resolution to approve two Holzer Health System providers to conduct annual physical examinations.