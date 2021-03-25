Reaching a ‘milestone’… Slone, Sanders honored as volunteers

GALLIPOLIS — Two volunteers were recently honored for decades of volunteer service to the Ohio 4-H Youth Development program and were each presented the Milestone 4-H Award.

This award is sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.

According to a news release from OSU Extension Gallia County, Ronald Slone, of Crown City, was recently honored for 45 years of volunteer service, while Brenda Sanders, also of Crown City, was honored for her 40 years of volunteerism.

“My entire life has been impacted through being a 4-H volunteer,” Slone said. “Working with the community and the youth has enhanced every aspect of my life. I have had many highlights over the past 45 years. The biggest ones have been the opportunities I have had to help kids who have been going through exceptionally tough times. I continue as a volunteer because I can’t think of anything else as rewarding as working with our youth.”

Sanders said: “I love working with the kids. Teaching them about respecting others, seeing them show their 4-H projects and watching how they grow through their 4-H accomplishments. That is what keeps me involved with 4-H.”

This year’s awards presentation was held on March 11 and can be viewed online at https://ohio4h.org/about/ohio-4-h-conference/2021-award-winners.

According to the news release, Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. In 2020, over 83,000 Ohio youth participated in clubs, school programs, and camps. Ohio has more than 18,000 active 4-H volunteers.

Learn more at ohio4h.org. For more information about 4-H in Gallia County, contact Tracy Winters at winters.5@osu.edu or visit Gallia.osu.edu.

Information provided by Gallia County OSU Extension.

