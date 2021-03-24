Healthy Words to Live By… Colorectal Cancer Screenings now starting at age 45

Did you know that more people under the age of 50 are now being diagnosed with colon cancer than ever before? In fact, that age group is the only group seeing an increase in cancer cases. That’s why the American Cancer Society now recommends people at average risk start colonoscopy screenings at age 45.

“This is really alarming for everyone. Now a full 11% of colon cancers and 18% of rectal cancers are happening in people under the age of 50. Screenings now begin at age 45, so it’s a cause for concern since it’s a preventable disease,” stated Ronn Grandia, MD, FACS.

Dr. Grandia says research is being done to figure out why they’re seeing an increase in a younger demographic. Data suggests that it’s likely related to poor diet; lack of exercise; higher obesity rates.

Dr. Grandia says, “It’s so important for even younger people to be proactive with their primary care doctor. If they notice any changes in their bowel habits, blood in their stools, abdominal pain or weight loss, they need to discuss it with their doctor to see what might be going on. In some cases, a colonoscopy may be ordered.”

A colonoscopy is a procedure Dr. Grandia performs in a dedicated Endoscopy Suite at Pleasant Valley Hospital. He performs the procedure with a fiberoptic scope containing a camera and a light that can insert into the colon, otherwise known as the large intestine.

“Not only is it diagnostic, meaning we can look for cancer or polyps that could turn into cancer, but it’s also therapeutic in that we can remove those precancerous growths or polyps at the same time, thus making screening colonoscopies the Gold Standard,” Dr. Grandia explains.

The most important thing when it comes to colorectal cancer is to catch it early before it spreads. Prevention and early detection are key to increasing survival rates. The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is significantly better if found prior to spreading. Survival rates are 90% when found at the local stage, meaning while contained to the colon or rectum. If the cancer spreads to the regional stage, or closely outside the colon, survival rates go down to 71%. When the cancer spreads farther into the body, the five-year survival rates drop to 14%.

While no one loves getting a colonoscopy, its importance can’t be overstated.

“Taking a day off to get a colonoscopy is one day that can save the rest of your life and it certainly beats having surgery or chemotherapy,” Dr. Grandia says. “One day of discomfort is worth having the peace of mind for five or ten years of knowing your colon health.”

What should one expect when going in for a colonoscopy?

The day before the procedure, patients are required to stop solid foods and begin a clear liquid diet in order to void the colon of waste and prepare it for the procedure. For patient safety, the night before the colonoscopy, there is to be no food or drink unless otherwise instructed by Dr. Grandia. Once inside the procedure room, sedation occurs while the doctor examines the colon through the scope. After the procedure, patients are watched during recovery and required to have someone else drive home. There is very little downtime after the procedure and if everything is normal without a family history. If a polyp is removed or there is a family history, colonoscopies will be needed every 3 to 5 years.

Talk to your primary care provider about your risks and if a colonoscopy is needed.

Colorectal cancer facts you need to know:

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.;

Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common type of cancer in the U.S.

Colorectal cancer is sometimes symptomless, but symptoms can include:

A change in bowel habits;

Blood in the stool;

Abdominal pain;

Unexplained weight loss.

Additional information:

50,000 Americans die from colorectal cancer every year;

1 in 23 people will develop colorectal cancer;

71% of cases occur in the colon, 29% in the rectum;

It affects men and women of all racial and ethnic backgrounds;

The majority of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer are over the age of 50, but cases are on the rise in those under 50. The American Cancer Society now recommends starting colonoscopy screenings starting at age 45;

The median age of diagnosis is 72 for women and 68 for men;

If colorectal cancer is caught before it spreads, five-year survival rates are 90%.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Grandia, please call 304-676-1666.

Grandia https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.25-Grandia.jpg Grandia

With Dr. Ronn Grandia Healthy Words to Live By

Ronn Grandia, MD, FACS, is a general surgeon with Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Ronn Grandia, MD, FACS, is a general surgeon with Pleasant Valley Hospital.