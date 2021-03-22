‘Wellness Wednesday’ live stream discusses healthy eating

GALLIA COUNTY — A weekly live stream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page. “Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10 a.m. with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast.

As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.

Through “Wellness Wednesdays”, the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.

As March is National Nutrition Month, the live stream recently featured a discussion on “Healthy Eating”.

Healthy eating refers to making healthful food and drink choices, in addition to finding different ways to prepare your meals and snacks to make them more healthy. Healthy eating is encouraged for everyone no matter their age, health condition, or current weight.

Some guidelines for healthy eating were shared, including:

· Focus on a variety of food, especially fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

· Eat the right amount of food for your weight and health conditions.

· Limit added sugars, saturated fats, trans-fats and sodium.

· Eat a variety of lean protein foods, including seafood, lean meats, chicken, and legumes.

· Quench your thirst with water.

· Try shifting gradually to healthier foods and drinks to increase your chance of success.

· Understand about portions, servings and nutrition facts labels.

· Eat a balanced diet and make good food choices. Use the MyPlate method as a guide. Learn more at www.myplate.gov

The “healthy eating” topic is discussed as a part of wellness classes at the AAA7 including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, and Chronic Pain Self-Management. Currently, these classes are being conducted over the telephone. If interested in participating in an upcoming class, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

If you missed any of the “Wellness Wednesday” episodes, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.

Information provided by the Area Agency on Aging 7.