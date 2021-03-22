Route 7 closed for rehabilitation project

CROWN CITY — As previously reported by the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced a rehabilitation project to begin on Monday, March 22 on State Route 7 in the Crown City area of Gallia County.

The press release from ODOT stated the project will be between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158). The project is estimated to be completed in June 2022.

ODOT states the road will be closed from March 22 through Dec. 1, 2021.

Ashley Rittenhouse, Public Information Officer for ODOT, said the cost for the project is a total of $8,175,960.67

Rittenhouse told the Tribune, “The concrete pavement has been in place since 1947 and has met its life expectancy. While repairs were made in 1994 and 2013, we are seeing significant issues related to the pavement’s age. This section of pavement has reached the end of its useful life and warrants a major rehabilitation.”

Rittenhouse said once completed, travelers will have a “smoother, safer ride.” This portion of road should be prepared for 30 or more years of service to the area, according to ODOT. The draining issues will be addressed in the project by adding new culverts and catch basins. Rittenhouse said rumble strips will be added to the center line and edge lines to reduce crashes.

While the road is closed for all motorists, there will be access to houses for residents only, added Rittehouse.

Rittenhouse said there was confusion from local motorists about where the closure will be. Closure signs and detour signs will be placed to provide “advanced warning,” Rittenhouse said.

The detour for motorist will be to take State Route 7 to State Route 218 to State Route 553 and back to State Route 7. Trucks will be detoured from State Route 7 to U.S. 35 South to U.S. 64 West into West Virginia and re-enter Ohio using U.S. 52 West.

ODOT said those wishing to access the K.H. Butler Fishing Access must be coming from the north. Northbound traffic must take the detour, then enter the parking area traveling southbound on State Route 7.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.