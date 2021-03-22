Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Meigs… Latest case data

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Monday.

Both individuals were in the 60-69 age range, according to the health department.

Seven new cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department from March 16-21, bringing the total to eight active cases in the county.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one new case in Gallia County since Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday in Mason County.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,265 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update. This is an increase of one since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 43 deaths, 137 hospitalizations, and 2,174 presumed recovered individuals (12 new) as of Mnday.

Age ranges for the 2,265 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 291 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 367 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 305 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 337 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 288 cases (27 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 197 cases (1 new case, 39 hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 43 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between March 16-21 as part of Monday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight active cases and 1,416 total cases (1,272 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths (two new), 1,371 recovered cases (two new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,416 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 132 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 204 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 203 cases (1 new case, 19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 6 total deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (1 new case, 10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,975 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations (348 new) and 1,312 second doses (502) for a total of 3,287 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,737were Moderna, 1,535 were Pfizer, and 15 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,835 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 10 more than Friday. Of those, 1,789 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

On Monday, a breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County was not available. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 4.85 on Monday with a 0.97 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,444 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,539), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,001,194 cases. There were 78 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 87) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9). On Monday, zero deaths were reported. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Monday, a total of 2,822,236 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 24.14 percent of the population. A total of 1,609,854 people, 13.77 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 138,122 cases with 2,600 deaths. There was an increase of 1,010 cases from Friday, with 276 in the last 24 hour period, and 12 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,364,411 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.29 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.21 percent. There are 5,600 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 441,903 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 267,927 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

