Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia… Latest case data

OHIO VALLEY — Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Gallia County on Friday, according to the Ohio Department of health.

The age range of the individuals has not been reported by ODH. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gallia County to 43 since March 2020.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported zero new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,264 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. This is an increase of two since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 43 deaths (three new), 137 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,162 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,264 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 291 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 367 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 305 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 337 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 288 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 27 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 196 cases (39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 43 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five active cases and 1,409 total cases (1,265 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,369 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April. The next update from the Meigs County Health Department is expected on Monday.

Age ranges for the 1,409 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 130 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses for a total of 3,085 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,616 were Moderna, 1,469 were Pfizer, and zero were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,825 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, the same as Thursday. Of those, 1,778 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 41 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,825 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 9.16 on Friday with a 2.08 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,551 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,569). There were 56 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 92) and seven new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Friday, 348 deaths were reported since Tuesday’s update. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Friday, a total of 2,648,318 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 22.66 percent of the population. A total of 1,521,431 people, 13.02 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 137,092 cases with 2,600 deaths. There was an increase of 376 cases from Thursday and 30 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,341,373 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.30 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.26 percent. There are 5,349 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 419,823 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 259,367 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

