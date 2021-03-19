City Commission discusses business, concerns

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss various business items.

During the meeting, all commissioners — including Cody Caldwell, Tony Gallagher, Beau Sang, Mike Brown and Mike Fulks — were present at the meeting.

City Manager Ted Lozier gave his report to the commissioners. In his report, Lozier said the city was released from all 13 safety violations that were cited by the Public Employment Risk Reduction Program. Lozier said the city worked with the program to create policies and was released from all violations in the past year.

Lozier discussed the budget, which was passed unanimously by the commission. The budget was discussed in length at the last meeting earlier this month as part of the first reading. Lozier said overall, the revenues are “fairly steady.” Expenses were “continuing to rise,” Lozier said.

Lozier said there were six city park lights that were either missing or needed repairs. Commissioner Gallagher said he was given a list of 16 lights that were out throughout the city. Lozier said employees were looking into fixing the lights.

Commissioner Brown said bricks replaced by R&R Pipelines’ work were sunken or raised in some parts and needed fixed. Brown also said there are bricks that are going to fall off a building on Second Avenue. Also on Second Avenue, the sidewalk is raised approximately six inches in one spot, according to Brown.

Brown said, on Third Avenue, there is a car parked on the sidewalk, even though the residence has a garage and street parking.

Commissioner Sang asked questions about obtaining business permits. Sang said a new business owner was instructed she needed a business permit, as well as an occupancy permit, however, some businesses do not have the occupancy permits. Sang said there is confusion about the necessary actions and how to obtain the permits. Lozier said the city can offer local permits, but for commercial properties, the state has to issue them.

The city commission entered into executive session with County Commissioner Gene Greene to discuss “legal matters.”

The commission returned and took no action.

The next meeting of the Gallipolis City Commission is set for April 6 at 6 p.m.

