Bill introduced to grant tax credits to volunteer first responders

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) this week introduced legislation that would provide tax credits to volunteer firefighters, volunteer EMS personnel and volunteer peace officers.

“This legislation will bring much needed relief to some of the greatest Ohioans among us,” said Edwards. “They truly are the unsung heroes who encounter countless situations to secure the safety of our lives and property, and as volunteers, they do so without compensation.”

Based on participation rates and continuing of service, the bill will provide three tiers at which applicable individuals can receive a tax credit:

· 1-5 years of service: $500 per year

· 6-10 years of service: $1,000 per year

· 11+ years of service: $2,000 per year

Edwards and Hall mentioned the alarming trend around Ohio in a decrease in courageous men and women willing to step up to become volunteer firefighters/EMS and or peace officers. One of the many goals of this legislation is to reverse this trend increase the longevity of these volunteers by providing a refundable tax credit to the brave men and women.

“While the tax credits provided in this legislation would only be a small token of our appreciation for these volunteers’ sacrifices, the tax credits can do a long way to remove a heavy tax burden from them and their families,” concluded Hall.

The bill now awaits referral to a House committee.

Information provided by the office of Jay Edwards.