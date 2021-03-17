Fishing for ‘the big one’

Fishermen from both Ohio and West Virginia have been gathering along the banks of Krodel Park following the recent stocking of trout. In addition, kicking off next week is the “Gold Rush” trout stocking program where golden rainbow trout will be stocked at locations across the Mountain State. Though none of those “Gold Rush” locations are in Mason County, these three fisherman at Krodel Park this week didn’t seem to mind. More on the “Gold Rush” in the weekend edition. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Fishermen from both Ohio and West Virginia have been gathering along the banks of Krodel Park following the recent stocking of trout. In addition, kicking off next week is the “Gold Rush” trout stocking program where golden rainbow trout will be stocked at locations across the Mountain State. Though none of those “Gold Rush” locations are in Mason County, these three fisherman at Krodel Park this week didn’t seem to mind. More on the “Gold Rush” in the weekend edition. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.18-Fishing.jpg Fishermen from both Ohio and West Virginia have been gathering along the banks of Krodel Park following the recent stocking of trout. In addition, kicking off next week is the “Gold Rush” trout stocking program where golden rainbow trout will be stocked at locations across the Mountain State. Though none of those “Gold Rush” locations are in Mason County, these three fisherman at Krodel Park this week didn’t seem to mind. More on the “Gold Rush” in the weekend edition. (Beth Sergent | OVP)