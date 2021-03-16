Square One receives funding for renovations

OHIO VALLEY — Square One, a local resource center serving Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties in Ohio, was recently awarded a grant from the Gallia County Community Foundation.

Square One is currently a resource center for anybody in need. Ashley Durst, director of Square One, said the organization aims to be a shelter for victims of domestic violence and homelessness.

“Right now, we are operating as a drop-in resource center,” Durst said. “So anybody in need, including victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness, regardless of gender, can stop in and get the resources that they need to be able to make progress in their life.”

Durst said participants can be directed toward housing options, seek help in fleeing an abusive relationship, finding food, and more.

Square One is working on renovations and projects to become a shelter.

“Even once we fully transition into being a shelter, we’re still going to be able to offer those resources and be a resource center,” Durst said. “A shelter will just be added to the list of services that we provide.”

According to the community foundation’s press release, Square One’s funding is to be used for work on a new kitchen.

Durst said the kitchen would allow the organization to provide meals to clients.

“Being able to have a kitchen sooner rather than later would be very beneficial to us and to anybody who needs food,” Durst said.

Currently, Square One is working on “Case Management Monday” where anyone can come in and be connected to resources. Durst said she wants to bring the resources into the building on Mondays to allow participants to connect to these resources immediately. Durst said after the kitchen is available, hot, hearty meals will be provided to participants.

Square One can be contacted by calling 740-441-5809 or visiting squareongjm.com

The grant was a partnership of the Gallia County Community Foundation and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

